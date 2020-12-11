UPDATE: Fugitive killed, Milford Police officer wounded in shooting near Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH — A fugitive attempted-murder suspect from Pennsylvania was killed and a Milford police officer wounded Thursday night in a shooting incident, according to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Detective Timothy Maloney on Friday.

On Friday, AG Jennings released a statement that read:

“My thoughts — and those of every person in this department — are with a Milford police officer who was hospitalized after being wounded during a U.S. Marshals Service operation last night. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located an attempted murder suspect who had fled from Pennsylvania and moved to apprehend him when the suspect opened fire. The suspect was killed in the firefight.

“Milford is a small town with a dedicated police force – like the rest of our state, the relationships are close. The attempt on this officer and his fellow officers’ lives has only been public for a short time, but I know that his entire community is hurt, angry, and rooting hard for a swift recovery. All of us at the DOJ are, too.

“Anyone can say that law enforcement is a dangerous job, but in moments like this it is impossible to capture the inherent risk that our officers accept, head on, every time they go to work. Many of the staff at the DOJ — from our investigators to our chief of staff — were Delaware police officers. We don’t just share a mission; we are a family. We thank all three officers on scene last night for the bravery it takes just to do their jobs. And we are praying for this courageous man with all our hearts.”

Milford police Detective Maloney did not name the wounded officer nor disclose his condition Friday morning.

“We did have an officer injured in the shooting in Rehoboth last night who was currently assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Delaware. We can’t tell you about the officer at this time. … Anything about the incident will go to the Delaware State Police,” he said.

Also Friday, Econo Lodge Rehoboth issued a statement:



“The entire Econo Lodge family is praying and hopeful for the injured law enforcement officer to make a complete and speedy recovery, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the deceased’s family and friends. At this time, we cannot give any details on the deceased’s identity as he was not a registered guest at the hotel. Details are still developing, and we are cooperating with law enforcement officials in their investigation.”

On Thursday at approximately 7:47, Delaware State Police received reports of shots fired coming from the area of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites parking lot at 19540 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

DSP and surrounding police agencies responded to the scene to assist with the incident. Upon arrival, officers determined that a shooting had occurred. The Delaware State Police is the lead agency handling this investigation.

Police investigate a shooting in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday night. Milford police Friday morning confirmed an officer with their department was shot. (Special to the State News/Chuck Snyder)



