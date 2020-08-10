USDA to invest up to $360 million in conservation

WASHINGTON — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Friday invited potential conservation partners to submit project applications for federal funding through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

NRCS will award up to $360 million dollars to locally driven, public-private partnerships that improve the nation’s water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat and protect agricultural viability.

Partners may request between $250,000 and $10 million in RCPP funding through this funding announcement. Partners are expected to offer value-added contributions to amplify the impact of RCPP funding in an amount equal or greater to the NRCS investment.

Funding is open to private industry, non-government organizations, Indian tribes, state and local governments, water districts and universities, among others. The full list of eligible entities is available in the RCPP funding announcement.

USDA is now accepting proposals for RCPP through the RCPP portal. Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 4, 2020. For more information, view the Application for Program Funding on grants.gov.

A webinar with general program information for RCPP applicants is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Aug 27. Visit the RCPP website for information on how to participate.

For more information on RCPP, visit the RCPP website: www.nrcs.usda.gov.