USS Delaware quietly joins Navy

WILMINGTON – The USS Delaware has been commissioned into the U.S. Navy. The ship, SSN 791, is the 18th Virginia-class fast attack submarine and the seventh naval warship named after the First State.

Although the public commissioning ceremony at the Port of Wilmington, originally scheduled to take place today, was cancelled due to public health safety and restrictions of large public gatherings, the Navy commissioned USS Delaware administratively and transitioned the ship to normal operations. Meanwhile, the Navy is looking at a future opportunity to commemorate the special event.

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, congratulated the 136-member crew on the event. “Today should have been a big day in Delaware as we were planning to bring the USS Delaware, the most modern, fast-attack nuclear submarine in the world, to the Port of Wilmington and gather 5,000 people to witness its commissioning. Instead, our country is fighting a different type of battle today. It’s a battle we can all help fight by staying home, staying healthy, and checking in on loved ones and neighbors,” he said. “Ever since I started working on getting a submarine named after Delaware, I’ve said this submarine represents hope. And that’s exactly what our state, our country, and our world needs right now. And I am also hopeful that we’ll bring the USS Delaware back later this year and have a real celebration that can be attended by thousands of people from Delaware and around the world. Until then, I salute the sailors serving aboard the USS Delaware and their loved ones who support them in their mission. We are thrilled to officially welcome you all to the First State’s proud military family!”

USS Delaware Commanding Officer Matthew Horton said, “As we do our part to maintain the nation’s undersea supremacy well into the future, today marks a milestone for the sailors who serve aboard USS Delaware. Whether they have been here for her initial manning three years ago, or have just reported, they all are strong, capable submariners ready to sail the nation’s newest warship into harm’s way. I am equally proud of the families who have stood by through the long hours of shift work, testing, and sea trials and supported our mission with patriotism and devotion.”

This is the first time in nearly 100 years the name “Delaware” has been used for a U.S. Navy vessel. It is the seventh U.S. Navy ship, and first submarine, to bear the name of the State of Delaware. The USS Delaware is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare.



The submarine is 377 feet long, has a 34-foot beam, and will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged. It will operate for over 30 years without ever refueling. Delaware’s keel was laid April 30, 2016, and was christened during a ceremony Oct. 20, 2018. It is the final Block III Virginia-class submarine, before the next wave of Block IV deliveries.