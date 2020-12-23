Vaughn Correctional inmate dies from health complications, COVID-19

DOVER — A Vaughn Correctional Center inmate has died from complications of COVID-19 and other chronic illnesses, officials said Wednesday.

Jose Rivera, a 54 year-old inmate with chronic health conditions, died on Tuesday evening, December 22 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus from complications from chronic illnesses, including asthma, allergic rhinitis, and osteoarthritis and COVID-19, according to a news release.

Mr. Rivera received a rapid COVID-19 test at JTVCC on Dec. 5 and tested positive after displaying symptoms of illness, and he was admitted that same day to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus for observation and treatment.

As symptoms progressed additional medical interventions were undertaken and Mr. Rivera was placed on a ventilator on Dec. 16. As Mr. Rivera’s condition continued to deteriorate, his family was engaged in treatment decision-making and he was placed on comfort care. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Mr. Rivera’s body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine cause of death. Rivera, from Wilmington, has been in DOC custody since 2015 and was serving a 21-year sentence for Strangulation and Violating a No Contact Order.

Mr. Rivera is the first inmate to die from COVID-related complications in more than three and a half months.

Over the past seven weeks as community spread has spiked across Delaware, the DOC has experienced elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Proactive screening and testing identified initial clusters of COVID-19 cases last month among inmates at JTVCC and Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, followed by clusters of cases at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution and Sussex Correctional Institution later in November, the news release states.

Aggressive proactive testing, quarantine and contact tracing continues with more than 3,200 inmate COVID-19 tests administered since Nov. 1 on top of ongoing screening, quarantine, treatment,and cleaning practices, officials said.

As of Dec. 22, 752 inmates have recovered from COVID-19 since the November clusters were first identified. A total of 1,302 inmates have recovered from COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the news release states.

There are 262 inmates who still have an active COVID-19 infection, of whom 90% have no symptoms of illness.

There are 27 inmates with active COVID-19 infection who are symptomatic, including 13 who are hospitalized. No inmate patients are on a ventilator, officials said.

There have been 12 COVID-related deaths (including Mr. Rivera), including 11 from complications from serious chronic diseases and COVID-19 and one from COVID-19, officials said.