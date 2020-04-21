Vaughn correctional officer dies following work shift

SMYRNA – A correctional officer died after completing an overnight work shift, the Delaware Department of Correction announced Monday night.



Lamar Robinson-King experienced sudden life-threatening medical symptoms, and the DOC said nearby staff rendered aid before being joined by emergency medical personnel. The lifesaving measures continued as Officer Robinson-King was transported to an area hospital.



The medical issue was not related to COVID-19, the DOC said. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will determine the cause of death.



Officer Robinson-King was a 17-month DOC veteran.



“We are heartbroken by the passing of Correctional Officer Lamar Robinson-King, a hard working and highly respected member of the Department of Correction family,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said in a statement.

Commissioner DeMatteis has ordered DOC flags to be flown at half-staff across all DOC facilities until further notice.