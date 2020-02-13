Vehicles struck by bullets in Seaford

SEAFORD — Two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire Tuesday night around 11:49, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Troopers were called to the scene in the 24000 block of Middleford Circle, authorities said. A silver Chevrolet Impala parked on the cul-de-sac with numerous bullet holes, police said. Police contacted the owner, who was staying at a residence nearby. She told police of being awakened by the sound of gunshots, and when she looked outside she did not see anyone.

A bullet hole was found to have also struck a Buick that was parked next to the Impala. The car owner also reported hearing gunshots but did not see anything. No injuries were reported.

Police asked anyone with information to call Troop 4 Detective L. Coleman at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.