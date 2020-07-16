Verizon retail stores to give out school supplies

Participating TCC stores will hand out up to 180 backpacks full of school supplies next week.

Between 1 to 4 p.m. July 26, participating TCC stores are inviting local families to the store to pick up backpacks for their children filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more. Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees.

For a list of participating locations in Delaware, visit locations.tccrocks.com/search.html. Each TCC store is donating up to 180 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The backpack giveaway is part of a national effort which will see a donation of 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during the eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. TCC will also award five students each $10,000 college scholarships.