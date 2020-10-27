Veterans flu clinic set for Saturday



HARRINGTON — A clinical team from Veterans Affairs will hold a drive-up flu vaccine clinic and resource fair for veterans Saturday. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 16268 S. Dupont Highway.

Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care can receive the vaccination at no cost. They only need to bring their veteran ID card.

Individuals are urged to get vaccinated against the flu, with COVID-19 making this especially important. To ensure the health and safety of attendees and staff, masks and social distancing will be required.

Additional veteran services will be available, including VA health care information, VA enrollment, VA compensation claims and mental health resources. Bagged lunches will be provided by the Moose Lodge.