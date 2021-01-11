Virtual caffeine and cover crop event to be held Jan. 14



GEORGETOWN — A virtual caffeine and cover crop event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Keith Berns, co-owner of Green Cover Seed will discuss cover crop diversity, rotation and species. This event is free and preregistration is required. Registered attendees will receive an email with the event link upon registration. This event is presented by the Delaware Soil Health Partnership, Sussex Conservation District and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

For more information or to register, visit www.sussexconservation.org/events or call Siobhan Kelley, communications and outreach specialist at SCD, 856-2105, ext. 122.