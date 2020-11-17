Volunteer to be a child advocate



DOVER — The Office of the Child Advocate Court Appointed Special Advocate Program of Delaware is expanding its efforts to represent the interests of abused and neglected children. The program is seeking qualified adults to serve as CASA volunteers.

Volunteers are trained members of the community who are appointed by the Family Court to be voices for children in need in court proceedings. They conduct independent investigations into the child’s lives and provide information and recommendations to judges. CASA volunteers work with attorneys, social workers and family members to attain a safe and permanent home for each child.

Volunteers have varied professional, educational and ethnic background and are selected on the basis of their objectivity, competence and commitment.

Each volunteer accepted into the program must complete 30 hours of initial training. Casework supervision is provided by full-time coordinators.

Apply online at courts.delaware.gov/childadvocate/casa/application.aspx.

Contact Lauren Brueckner at 245-1895 or lauren.brueckner@delaware.gov with any questions.