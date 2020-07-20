Voters head to polls for school board Tuesday

Voters will cast their ballots for open school board seats across the state today.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters must be a resident of the school district, a citizen of the U.S. and 18 years of age or older. Proof of identity and proof of residence will be required.

Voters are asked to wear masks or face coverings while in the polling place. Poll workers will be wearing masks and maintaining social distancing practices among voters in the polling place. Voting equipment will be cleaned and sanitized after each use.

APPOQUINIMINK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Wayne Meadows is challenging incumbent Michelle Wall for her at-large seat for Appoquinimink School District. The term is five years. For more on the candidates, click here for a Q&A.

Polls will be open at Bunker Hill Elementary School, at 1070 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown; Loss Elementary School, at 200 Brennan Blvd., Bear; Marion Proffitt Training Center, at 118 S. 6th St., Odessa; Middletown High School, at 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown; Old State Elementary School, 580 Tony Marchio Drive, Townsend; Townsend Early Childhood Center, at 10 Brook Ramble Lane, Townsend; and Waters Middle School, at 1235 Cedar Lane Road, Middletown.

CAESAR RODNEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Incumbent Joyce Denman will face off against newcomer Justin Pulchasky for an at-large seat in the district for a five-year term. For more on the candidates, click here for a Q&A.

Polls will be open at Caesar Rodney High School, 239 Old North Road, Camden, and Postlethwait Middle School, 2841 S State St., Camden.

CAPITAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Dennis Hallock, Sr., and Leandra Casson Marshall are challenging incumbent Anthony DePrima for a five-year term. Dr. DePrima was appointed to the seat last year. For more on the candidates, click here for a Q&A.

Polls will be open East Dover Elementary School, at 852 S. Little Creek Road, Dover and Dover High School, at 1 Dover High Dr., Dover.

INDIAN RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT

School board newcomers Greg Goldman and Connie Pryor are running for Indian River’s District 4 school board seat, vacated by Charles Bireley. District 4, in the Ocean View and Millville area, runs from Prince Georges Acres to Cape Winslow. For more on the candidates, click here for a Q&A.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, at 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View, and Indian River High School, at 29772 Armory Road., Dagsboro. Voters must be a resident of District 4 of the Indian River School District.

LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Incumbent Brent Nichols will face off against Barbara Erksine and Jana Pugh for his at-large seat for Laurel School District. The term for the seat is five years. For more on the candidates, click here for a Q&A.

Polls will be open at Laurel High School, 1133 S. Central Ave., Laurel.

MILFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Scott Willey is challenging incumbent Rony Baltazar-Lopez for a two-year term. Mr. Baltazar-Lopez was appointed to the seat a year ago. For more on the candidates, click here for a Q&A.

Polls will be open at Milford High School, at 1019 N Walnut St., Milford and Evelyn Morris Elementary School, at 8609 3rd St., Lincoln.

WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Darrynn S. Harris and Julleanna B. Seely are running for the open seat at the dais. For more on the candidates, click here for a Q&A.

Polls will be open at Woodbridge Middle School, at 307 Laws St., Bridgeville, and Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center, Sussex Highway, Greenwood.

Lake Forest, Smyrna Cape Henlopen, Delmar, Seaford and Indian River districts had uncontested elections.

In Lake Forest, incumbent James Rau will serve another five-year term and Jordan McCloskey will join the board for three years to finish the term for a vacated seat.

Christine Malec will continue serving on Smyrna’s school board for another five-year term.

In Delmar, Raymond Vincent will continue serving for another five-year term.

Incumbent Jeffrey Benson will join Seaford’s school board for a five-year term, while school board newcomer Troy Parnell will begin his first term and serve for two years.

In Indian River, Anthony Cannon, Leo Darmstadter III and Gerald Peden will serve five-year terms.

In Cape Henlopen. William Collick and Jason Bradley will serve five-year terms.