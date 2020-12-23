Watch out for COVID vaccine scams



LEWES — Beebe Healthcare is urging Delawareans to be aware of potential scams related to the COVID vaccine.

Individuals should beware of any call, email, or text asking to pay money to secure a place in line to receive a vaccine. People should also be aware of fake “news” articles purporting to show the vaccine is does not work or is dangerous.

While there is much still being researched, organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the World Health Organization are verified sources with valid information related to the vaccine.

“Scammers try to outsmart consumers by appealing to what consumers want or need as they attempt to trigger an emotional and/or psychological response with sense of urgency. The COVID-19 vaccine is no different,” Rob Bentley, Beebe Healthcare’s IT security manager, said in a statement.

“Scammers know that consumers want the pandemic to be over and they are trying to capitalize on our fear and our interest in moving past the pandemic. They are doing this in a number of ways. Consumers should know — you should never need to pay anything in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Scammers will use whatever means necessary, so it isn’t too far-fetched to think that moving forward they may use real physician names or even names of organizations to push their agenda.”