Water quality monitoring to be discussed



REHOBOTH BEACH – The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays will offer information water quality monitoring, marine debris work and other ongoing research in the Bays at an upcoming Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee meeting on Oct. 16.

The meeting will be hosted as an online video conference from 9 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Wei-Jun Cai, with the University of Delaware, and Scott Andres, with Delaware Geological Survey, will explore new funding resources and partnerships aimed at addressing the persistence of poor water quality in the Inland Bays, including how the installation of additional, high-tech water quality sensors will allow researchers to more closely examine the impacts of excess nutrients and coastal ocean acidification.

In addition, University of Delaware’s Kate Fleming will provide an update on past and future efforts to identify and remove derelict crab pots from the Bays. Andrew Wozniak, an assistant professor at UD’s School of Marine Science and Policy, also will share insights on the work now underway at his organic geochemistry laboratory.

A draft agenda and instructions on how to join the online meeting, as well as additional information about the committee and past meetings, can be found on the center’s website at inlandbays.org/stac.