Weather service says Delaware tornado set distance record

DOVER (AP) — A single tornado cut a record 29-mile swath of damage through Delaware as Tropical Storm Isaias pelted the mid-Atlantic region with high winds and heavy rains earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials said the distance covered by Tuesday’s tornado was more than double the previous record for a tornado in Delaware of 13 miles.

Forecasters said the EF1 tornado had a maximum estimated wind speed of 105 mph and a maximum path width of 200 yards. No injuries or deaths were attributed to the twister, but a Milford woman died during the storm when a tree branch fell on her.

City of Dover electric crews conducting cleanup operations after the storm moved through the state Tuesday. (Special To The Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh) .

Officials said the tornado touched down near an apartment complex on Sorghum Mill Road in Kent County, snapping trees and damaging homes and buildings as it moved north through Dover and Smyrna before pushing on to the Townsend-Middletown area in southern New Castle County.