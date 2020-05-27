Wesley Church holds weekly drive-thru food collection

DOVER — Wesley United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in a Drive-Thru Food Pantry Collection by the United Methodist Men each Wednesday morning.

The church, located at 209 S. State St., will hold the collection between 10 and 11 a.m. in the parking lot.

Officials ask that those interested in donation pull up under the portico; someone from Wesley can take the food items from the trunk.

All donations will be donated to the food pantry at the First Baptist Church in Dover.

Items needed include canned spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese, boxed mashed potatoes, peanut butter, baked beans, fruit cocktail, soup, rice, canned vegetables, applesauce, tuna fish and Spam.

To learn more about this event or online services, contact Wesley at 678-9626 or wesleyumc-dover.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wesleyumc.dover.com. Services can be found online at www.youtube.com/channel/UCyYgL8Rh0jLIHAQ8yu8gRIw