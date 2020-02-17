Wet pond, pedestrian work slated in Bethany Beach

BETHANY BEACH — The Delaware Department of Transportation announces that their contractor A-Del Construction Company Inc. will begin a Transportation Alternative Program for water quality improvements to the Anchorage Canal drainage area, including intersection improvements to the Del. 1/Coastal Highway, Pennsylvania Avenue and Westway Drive Intersection.

The work includes construction of a wet pond, construction of Del. 1 northbound right-turn lane onto Pennsylvania Avenue, signal modifications, the installation of four 4’x2’ box culverts, a shared use path and pedestrian improvements.

This project is scheduled to begin on March 2 and is anticipated to be complete by mid-June, pending weather.

Phase 1 work will be performed under a detour of the right-turn lane on Pennsylvania Avenue. The detour is anticipated to begin on March 2 and last until April 17. Motorists traveling from westbound Pennsylvania Avenue onto Del. 1 northbound will be detoured to turn left onto Del. 1 southbound and then make a U-turn to go northbound on Del. 1. Detour signs will be posted for motorists.

Phase 2 and Phase 3 will be performed using daytime shoulder and lane closures.

For more information about the TAP, visit https://deldot.gov/Programs/tap/index.shtml or contact Michael Hahn, TAP Coordinator at (302) 760-2131.