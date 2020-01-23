Wildlife and Freshwater Fish Council to meet in Dover

DOVER — Delaware’s Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish will meet at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, January 28, in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s auditorium at 89 Kings Highway in Dover.

For more information, including the meeting agenda, visit the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar at https://publicmeetings.delaware.gov/Meeting/65286.

For more information on Delaware wildlife, call the DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. For more information on Delaware fisheries, call the DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

