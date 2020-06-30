Wilmington University to hold fall semester online

Wilmington University’s fall semester will be online, university leadership announced Tuesday in the latest of the higher education updates to come in response to coronavirus.

“We know you are thriving in the online environment and have been offered the outstanding services you deserve,” President LaVerne T. Harmon said in a prepared statement. “Our exceptional faculty, dedicated staff and caring administration will continue to provide for you the same personalized programs you have always known at Wilmington University.”

In addition to an online semester, the university will postpone the commencement originally rescheduled to Oct. 25.

“The safety of the more than 10,000 people we typically welcome to these ceremonies could be compromised,” Dr. Harmon said. “We remain committed to recognizing our graduates and will communicate a new date when more information becomes available.”

In her letter, Dr. Harmon noted that administration understands many are “eager to return to campus,” especially student athletes.

“Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference has not decided on fall sports competitions and expects to make an announcement in mid- to late July. We will notify our student-athletes once that information is available,” she wrote.

Last week, the University of Delaware laid out its plans to return students to campus for the fall semester. In the plans, the university specified dining, class, residence hall and athletics plans for the first portion of the semester. Following Thanksgiving break, the university will move back to a remote format.

Meanwhile, other schools are also working on their plans. Wesley College announced its campus will be open to staff and faculty beginning this week.

“Our phased reopening of campus will continue and culminate with our students returning in the Fall as previously reported,” President Bob Clark said in his message to campus. “We will collectively ensure, as best as possible, the safest and educationally conducive campus environment, while at the same time doing our part with our city, county and state agencies in preventing and/or mitigating the chance of COVID-19 infections on campus.”

Goldey-Beacom College announced that it will bring students back to campus, with classes scheduled to begin Aug. 24.

“Our classes will be offered with a combination of in-person and remote instruction to ensure we follow the recommended federal and state recommendations,” said President Colleen Perry Keith in a prepared statement.

The semester will end Nov. 24 — earlier than usual — for students to return home.

“The Goldey-Beacom College Return-To-Campus Task Force has been working hard to welcome you back to campus safely,” Dr. Keith continued. “There will be new expectations and social distancing guidelines to follow, but that is just part of what we all must do moving forward. We have missed seeing you and are excited to know we will all be back together this fall.”

Delaware Technical Community College posted a note that plans for fall 2020 courses will be announced on or around Aug. 1.