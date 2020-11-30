Wind and rain pound Downstate today

Delaware can expect nasty weather today, with a coastal flood advisory in effect in Kent and Sussex counties until noon and a wind advisory in Kent and New Castle counties until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the state could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain, mostly this morning and afternoon. Wind gusts of more than 35 miles per hour are possible during the day.

Despite the wet and windy forecast, temperatures should be nice, with a high of 69 degrees.

Per the NWS, low-lying areas along the Delaware Bay and Delaware River could see flooding of up to a foot.

“The most widespread flooding is expected along the shores of Delaware Bay and adjacent back bays and tidal water ways. Little Assawoman Bay in Sussex County could have a prolonged period of minor flooding,” the NWS forecast states.

Delawareans should also take steps to secure objects outside and should be cautious when driving. The wind could knock down some tree limbs and cause power outages