Winter beauty brings road hazards as nor’easter begins to wind down

DOVER – Residents of Dover woke up this morning with a beautiful wintry scene with wet snow stuck to the sides and branches of trees, something that hasn’t been seen in a couple of years in Delaware’s capital city.

However, with the beauty, along came dangerous driving conditions and weather alerts as wet, slick, icy roads delayed – or canceled – many people’s commutes to work or school this morning. Schools throughout Delaware featured a mix of closed, remote learning or one-hour delays today.

Kent and New Castle County are under a winter weather advisory until 4 this afternoon. Kent County will remain under a coastal flood advisory until 2 p.m. while Sussex County will stay under a coastal flood advisory until 5 this evening.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) said this should be the last day that Delaware is affected by a three-day nor’easter event that has dumped more than a foot of snow on many major cities in the northeast.

The NWS said snow is likely to continue to fall today in Kent and New Castle counties, mainly before 4 p.m., with a chance of precipitation at 70%. It will be cloudy with a high temperature near 34 degrees. It will also remain blustery, with a northwest wind around 15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

Meteorologists are calling for a total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

There will be a decreased chance of snow showers (40%) tonight between 7 and 1 a.m. The temperatures are expected to drop to around 28 degrees with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

The NWS said Wednesday will start out cloudy and will gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 36 that will melt away much of the snow.

As of 10 this morning, there was only one Delaware Electric Cooperative customer near Seaford without power, while four Delmarva Power customers from Wilmington, near Middletown, Seaford and Ocean City, Maryland, were without electricity.