Winter Community Giveback to warm hearts in downtown Dover

Donnell Fears looks over donated clothing for the Winter Community Giveback at his business Donnell Fears Hair Salon in Dover on Wednesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

DOVER — Tracy Palmer calls her friendship with Donnell Fears an “ordained connection” because both are doing all they can to improve the lives of those less fortunate around downtown Dover.

From 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, the duo from Dover will be teaming up with the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and the NAACP for a Winter Community Giveback at Donnell Fears Salon, 32 W. Loockerman St., next to the E-ZPass building.

They plan on supplying community members with donated bag lunches, clothing, new coats for kids, gently worn coats for adults and kids — and more.

“Be a part of history. Be a part of something special. Be a blessing,” Mr. Fears said. “Each one, reach one, teach one.

“Oh, my gosh, the Winter Community Giveback is definitely going to be one to remember.”

Mr. Fears said he realized he had a natural connection with Ms. Palmer immediately when they met.

“When the lovely Ms. Tracy Palmer with Palmer Ministries reached out asking for help, I told her that I see her dream and feel her passion,” he said. “I have the remedy — let’s team up and show the city a love that seems far too lost. And that’s all it takes is a little love.

“Attitudes and aggression are easy to experience. It’s easy to give up when the going gets tough. But what about when the tough get going?” he added.

Ms. Palmer is excited about the Winter Community Giveback and has her fingers crossed that snow doesn’t postpone the event. If it does get canceled Saturday, she and Mr. Fears said they will reschedule it for a later date that they will announce.

“It’s definitely needed,” said Ms. Palmer. “People are losing their minds stuck in the house. My goal is to bridge the gap between the community and bringing out resources that they have available.

“I really feel good about it. Donnell and I, we were connected through one of my board members (of Tracy Palmer Ministries Inc.), and once him and I met, and we spoke, we realized that we had some of the same connections, so we both felt like this was sort of an ordained connection here.”

LaVaughn McCutchen, who recently announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on Dover City Council, will also be lending a hand to the event.

Donnell Fears looks over boxes of donated clothing for the Winter Community Giveback at his business Donnell Fears Hair Salon in Dover on Wednesday.

“These events are very important,” Mr. McCutchen said. “It’s times like these that the community really should rally around one another and lend a hand. Many people are out of work or have had hours cut, and it’s drastically affecting their lives and their families. It’s great that our community has come together for this great event.”

Mr. Fears said events like the upcoming Winter Community Giveback are valuable for promoting a positive vibe in a city that he’s seen struggle and “fight what seems like a losing battle with drugs and the homeless epidemic that has grown to be quite scary within the last five years … to the point of where it even threatens to close our great historical tourist attractions off Loockerman Street.”

That is why he is dedicated to making a difference in Delaware’s capital city.

“When I opened up my salon four months ago, inside of a worldly COVID-19 pandemic, people thought that I was insane,” Mr. Fears said. “While other businesses were giving up, faced with hardships, crime and the lingering homelessness, I (saw) a bigger goal and had a strong belief in God, that he would use my endurance not only to provide a great service in business but as an outlet to help others with their goals, dreams and visions, as mine.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Palmer just hopes that Mother Nature doesn’t interfere with Saturday’s giveback.

“Hopefully, we won’t get snowed out,” she said. “People have been really calling from here and there, and donations have been coming in from all over.

“A lot of people have donated a bunch of clothes, food, shoes, coats and other things, and we are really looking forward to making sure those who are in need will get these items.”