Wintry mix expected for Delaware tonight

DOVER — The state of Delaware should prepare for a wintry weather mix tonight and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

The entire state is under a hazardous-weather outlook, with expectations lower for Sussex County, as NWS meteorologists are calling for rain, snow and sleet tonight.

In Kent and Sussex counties, the NWS is calling for a chance of rain, mainly after 4 this afternoon, with a high temperature of 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

The rain, snow and sleet should arrive in the evening hours, with the weather event turning to all rain after 3 a.m. Tuesday. The chance of precipitation is 90% tonight, with new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

The rain is expected to continue Tuesday morning, with another snow event possibly coming to Delaware on Thursday.

In the northern part of the state, the NWS predicts that some snow should develop from south to north very late tonight, then start to mix with sleet close to daybreak Tuesday in some areas. A wintry mix changing to freezing rain Tuesday will then gradually end Tuesday night.

Snow and sleet accumulations are forecast to be light; however, a coating of ice due to freezing rain on untreated surfaces may result in hazardous travel.