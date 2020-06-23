With no more ‘unfinished business,’ IRSD superintendent plans to retire

DAGSBORO – One year shy of four decades as an Indian River School District employee, superintendent Mark Steele says there is nothing left on the “things to do” list and the time has come to retire.

During Monday night’s Zoom board of education meeting, Mr. Steele announced his retirement after 39 years as a teacher and building/central office administrator.

“We’ve done so much. We don’t have anything left right now. We’ve got our finances to where we are super strong right now. We’ve got our schools; we’re ready to take care of those,” said Mr. Steele. “So, I just felt, ‘You know what? I don’t have any unfinished business.’”

Mark Steele

His tenure as district superintendent will end June 30/July 1.

He is leaving the Indian River School District with plans for a new fully state-funded Howard T. Ennis School in the works.

With successful referendum passage back in February, a new Sussex Central High School will be built several years down the road. That new school will pave the way for re-purposing of the existing Sussex Central High School and Millsboro Middle School to address space needs and enrollment growth that is approaching 11,000 students district-wide.

Punctuated by several emotional moments while announcing his retirement plans during the Zoom meeting, Mr. Steele said he “couldn’t work for greater people in my opinion. And for 39 years this district has treated me great. With that said, I look at the accomplishments. I can tell you that where we have gone and where we’ve come, particularly in the last four years, it has been a combined effort of all of the people that you see in this room.”

“We’ve had hard discussions. We’ve agreed. We’ve disagreed. In some cases, we’ve even yelled at each other. But at the end of the day I believe we made the right decisions in the decisions we made,” Mr. Steele said. “I don’t have any doubt about the strength of this school district, with the people that we have involved. Our school leaders are phenomenal. The best part of my job is, nobody in this room is afraid to tell me that I am getting ready to make a mistake or I am wrong. That is what has helped me develop the leadership abilities that I have developed over the years, by listening to good people.”

“This district is a great district,” he added. “We managed to accomplish more things in the 50 years that we’ve been in operation than anybody else of this comparable size.”

Dr. Jack F. “Jay” Owens, a 1996 Sussex Central graduate who has been in the IRSD district for 20 years, is the district’s assistant superintendent. He has held that position since July 1, 2018.

Mr. Steele said he briefed the board of education on his plans during executive session prior to Monday’s regular board meeting.

Several school board members shared their thoughts.

“Mark, you live by example. You work and your staff work very hard,” said IRSD board vice president Rodney Layfield. “The positivity of being out there, being judged by the public, you did an outstanding job. You’ve done a great job at Indian River. Words cannot express my true feelings for you as a leader. Nice job!”

“Speaking for myself, I am definitely going to miss Mr. Steele and his very strong leadership,” board member Dr. Donald Hattier said. “He has never been afraid to kick the proverbial butt when it needed kicking, and praise when it needed to be praised. I feel grateful that I have had a chance to work with somebody like that the last few years. And I know I am going to miss you a lot, Mark. So, thank you for being there.”

In retirement, Mr. Steele plans to make room for plenty of family time. He and wife Linda have three children, Stephanie, Brittany and Justin, and three grandsons.

“Linda, she has put up with me doing the school administrator part of my 39 years for 30 years, and I have missed a lot of things,” said Mr. Steele. “I wanted to go ahead and do it when I am young enough that we can go and do things that we haven’t had a chance to do. Just be able to go fishing when I want to go fishing and do what I want to do without having to worry about what is going on in school and, ‘Can I get away’ and that sort of thing.”

“I feel content,” said Mr. Steele, who turned 61 last week. “I feel so much pressure off my shoulders, it is unbelievable.”

A 1977 graduate of Indian River High School and 1981 graduate of Salisbury State, Mr. Steele returned to his alma mater in the 1981-82 school year as a teacher.

After nine years of teaching he became an assistant principal at IRHS under then principal Dr. Lewis Patterson. When Dr. Patterson retired in 1999, Mr. Steele became IRHS principal. He held that position until June 2013 when he joined central office at the Indian River Education Complex as assistant superintendent.

In January 2017 Mr. Steele was promoted to interim superintendent when IRSD Superintendent Dr. Susan Bunting retired to take Gov. Carney’s cabinet position of Secretary of Department of Education. Several months later he was named superintendent.

“I’ve been an employee of this district for 39 years … and it has been an honor to represent the district and I thank the school board for giving me a lot of leeway in the last four years,” said Mr. Steele. “But I think I’ve reached a point where retirement is where I need to go. You’ll hear through the course of your careers that you’ll know when it’s time, and I have been battling this for the last year. My family has discussed it with me. I’ve thought a lot about it, and I think at this stage of the game, I think it is time for me to hang it up. It’s time – and that’s where I am.”