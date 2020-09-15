With plenty at stake, Western Sussex voters stroll to the polls

Amid the specter of COVID-19, mail-in voting debate with a pre-nip of autumn in the air, voters strolled to polls in downstate Delaware Tuesday morning to vote in person in Delaware’s 2020 Primary Election.

Seaford couple Richard and Vicki Morris cast votes at the Blades Fire Hall.

“We’re here to vote, because it is an important election,” said Mr. Morris. “And we wanted to come in person because we just think this mail-in mess is just an open door to a lot of problems.”

Seaford-area residents Richard and Vicki Morris stroll from the poll location at the Blades Fire Hall after voting in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

“I’m very concerned about the path our country is taking. So, we’ve got to get out and vote and make a difference,” said Ms. Morris.

Accompanied by her 8-year-old Grand-daughter, Andrea Williams of Seaford left the poll location at Seaford Middle School for another site after election officials informed her the middle school was not her voting location.

Seaford resident Andrea Williams leaves the Seaford Middle School polling site, headed for another polling place to cast her vote in the Primary Election. With Ms. Williams is her grand-daughter, Ari.

She hopes her vote will help bring change.

“What actually brings me out here today is there is a lot of things I want to see change. I see a lot of things that are going on,” Ms. Williams said. “I hadn’t voted in a long while. I am registered to vote, but I haven’t voted in a long while. But after seeing a lot of things that were going on, I wanted to make a difference. That’s why I am here today; to try and make a difference. It is time for us to step up and try to make a difference.”

At stake are numerous political party candidates for county, state and federal offices in November’s General Election, including Delaware Governor. On the Democratic side, Gov. John Carney’s bid for a second term faces challenge from David Williams, while six Republicans – Colin Bonini, Bryant Richardson, Julianne Murray, David Graham, David Bosco and Scott Walker – are seeking the GOP nod.

Campaign signs line East 5th Street along the Blades Volunteer Fire Company, one of the Primary Election voting locations in the Blades/Seaford area.

Ms. Murray has the Republican Party endorsement.

In Sussex County, Republican candidates in two county council districts are on the ballot.

Cindy Green, Lisa Hudson Briggs and Robert Wilson are GOP council seekers in District 2, while District 3 incumbent Irwin “I.G.” Burton is challenged by Mark Schaeffer.

Mr. Wilson is seeking to succeed his father, Samuel Wilson Jr., who is retiring, on the county’s five-member governing body.

Due of the coronavirus pandemic, the primary was pushed back two weeks and procedures are different this year, mainly in the form of mail-in voting.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday on primary night to count. Those who have not yet mailed their ballot, are to drop it off at one of the Department of Elections’ offices located throughout the state.

People are still permitted to vote after 8 p.m. so long as you were in line before polls closed.