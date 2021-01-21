Women of color celebrate Harris’ inauguration as VP

Timika Gourdine and her 16-year-old daughter Zaria celebrate Kamal Harris’ inauguration with festive T-shirts. Submitted photo

Across the state Wednesday, women of color celebrated, as they watched one of their own shatter a glass ceiling that had guarded the office of the vice presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris is not only the first woman to occupy that position — she’s also the first Black vice president, the first vice president of South Asian descent and the first biracial vice president.

“I just think about the hope that has just risen because of this,” said Debbie Harrington, a member of Delaware State University’s board of trustees and a member of Vice President Harris’ sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Ms. Harrington said this “has been a long time coming, but it’s here, and it’s here in our lifetime. And that was extraordinary to me.”

Women of color throughout the First State are donning Chuck Taylor sneakers and pearl necklaces, signatures of Vice President Harris’.

“It’s, in a sense, to support Kamala Harris,” said Timika Gourdine, a Middletown resident and paraprofessional at Spring Meadow Early Childhood Center in Townsend.

She and her 16-year-old daughter, Zaria, both wore pearls and sneakers while watching the inauguration.

The new vice president attended Howard University, in D.C. It is one of the nation’s largest and oldest historically Black colleges or universities.

At Howard, the vice president became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority — the first Greek organization for African American women.

“They’re known for their pearls,” Ms. Gourdine said of AKA. “Most African American sororities are known for wearing their pearls.”

She said members of these groups often refer to each other as “pearls.”

Dover’s Thee Sharp, a preschool teacher at The Children’s Place in Camden, said she didn’t get to watch the inauguration with her class of 4-year-olds Wednesday, but she covered the topic with them in class Tuesday.

“It just lets you know a woman can do anything a man can do, regardless of background,” she said of the vice president’s inauguration. “If you have perseverance, you can meet your goals.”

She said she’s noticed a difference “working with kids who are 4. They say things like, ‘I want to be the president.’ … Now, I can truly say, ‘You really can,’ because she did.”

Ms. Harrington agreed.

“Particularly, little girls of color will look at her and say, ‘I can do that. I can be that,’” she said. “It’s no longer not achievable. It’s something you can grasp, you can hold on to and you can aspire to.”

Amanda Holman, a Delaware State University graduate and member of the Sussex chapter of AKA, said it makes her hopeful for her daughter’s future.

“I am hoping that by the time that my 5-year-old daughter is an adult this is normal for her, like it’s no longer shocking or amazing a person of color is in the higher offices in the nation.

“One of the things that came to mind is we are able to say we lived when there was a black president and now a black vice president, and more specifically a black woman,” Ms. Holman said.

Ms. Sharp watched the inauguration with much of her extended family, noting that even her “grandmother had on pearls in her pajamas.”

In the teacher’s mind, the white orbs embody womanhood.

In terms of the vice president’s choice in footwear, Ms. Sharp first saw her don a pair of Chuck Taylors when getting off a plane. She said they made her look “comfortable.”

Katrina Wilson, the lone woman of color on Milford’s City Council, said the vice president’s sneaker choice is probably a relic from her childhood.

“Chuck Taylors were popular in her era as she was growing up,” she said. “That was the go-to sneaker.”

Councilwoman Wilson’s grandmother, Jean, was a member of the founding chapter of AKA at Delaware State University, another historically Black college.

On Wednesday, members of that chapter celebrated the vice president’s inauguration with a viewing party.

DSU graduate and Sussex AKA chapter member Stephanie Collick reflected on the day with pride.

“I am also full of pride that people of color did not lose hope in the process,” she said. “I’m glad to see that African Americans and people of color still see that their vote matters. We are our ancestors’ wildest dream and that was fulfilled with our sorority sister becoming the vice president.”

Dara Laws Savage, an AKA sister who attended DSU and wore a “My VP Looks Like Me” T-shirt for Wednesday’s historic inauguration, said simply: “We are elated.”

Ms. Harrington concurred.

“It was a historical event for lots of reasons but certainly because our sorority sister would be sworn in as the vice president,” she said.

“Just the magnitude of that called for us to come together in solidarity and watch, recognize and honor,” she said. “We wanted to honor her in our own way here as much as we could.

“Each of us, I’m sure, have even more personal reasons, different reasons, all kinds of reasons that would apply to why you want to watch that, but I think, as a sorority, we (wanted) to honor her in a way that (was) the best we could,” Ms. Harrington added.

She has a great deal of respect for the vice president, both as a sister and as a politician.

“As an AKA, I was bursting with pride,” Ms. Harrington said. “Being an AKA is to serve all mankind and Vice President Harris takes this job — surely, surely — she takes this job with that spirit of service.”

Ms. Laws Savage echoed that sentiment. “The fact that Kamala Harris has built her career on service to others just lets the world see that our mission at Alpha Kappa Alpha is going to be perpetuated throughout the whole country because she is still about service. It’s just at a different level and a different medium. I think that is part of why our hearts are so full because we know that at our core, we are about service.”

Brooke Schultz contributed to this article.