‘Women of Hospitality’ conference goes virtual



NEWARK —— A nationwide conference hosted by the Delaware Restaurant Association returns for a second year. This professional development conference was created to inspire, connect and empower present and future professional women of business.

This year’s conference will be held from today through Thursday with two sessions occurring each day, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Conference registrants will have the option to attend some or all of the sessions that speak to their individual interests and professional goals; or replay sessions after the conference concludes. Kicking off the conference will be a discussion entitled “COVID-19 and Gender Equality: Countering the Regressive Effects” exploring a recently published article by the McKinsey institute.

Panelists will unravel the truth of how COVID-19 has directly impacted progress on gender equality, women in the workplace, how this may affect women and their businesses going forward and what can be done to counter these effects.

Closing out the week, the keynote address will feature Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, who will speak on the importance of financial stability and independence, updating audiences on the present and future status of the gender pay gap, and investment as a tool to boost career ambitions.

For conference details and registration, visit www.womenofhospitality.com.