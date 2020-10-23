Woodbridge High School to close for two weeks after several COVID-19 cases

BRIDGEVILLE — As more students are slated to head back to school statewide, Woodbridge High School will be entering a 14-day quarantine period with in-person classes suspended during that time, officials announced in a letter Friday.

The district intends to reopen the high school Nov. 9.

In a letter posted to their website, the district said that there have been several staff members and students who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since there have been several positive cases at Woodbridge High School this week, we will err on the side of caution and close the Woodbridge High School campus, temporarily for two weeks, while the situation is investigated, and the building is cleaned,” the letter states. “This will include all after school activities, athletics, etc.”

The individuals who have tested positive will not return to school until after the 14-day quarantine period has passed. The Division of Public Health has been notified of those in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive and is notifying anyone who may have to quarantine for 14 days.

“We have been preparing for a situation like this requiring a shift to remote learning, so our high school students will still receive quality instruction during this closure,” the letter states.

Meanwhile, statewide, there have been 231 cases of coronavirus affecting students and staff cumulatively since Sept. 1. There have been 27 students and 25 staff in child care facilities who have tested positive, 54 students and 26 staff in private K-12 schools and 24 students and 75 staff in public K-12 schools.

This story will be updated.