Woodland Ferry out of service Sept. 28-Oct. 2 for annual Coast Guard inspection

WOODLAND – The Woodland Ferry linking Seaford and Laurel will be closed later this month for annual the U.S. Coast Guard inspection, Delaware’s Department of Transportation announced this week.

The ferry that provides vehicle and pedestrian service across the Nanticoke River will be out of service from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, through Friday, October 2, pending weather.

Ferry service will resume at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

This annual inspection ensures compliance with U.S. Coast Guard regulations and safe operation of the vessel.