Woodland Ferry to close next week for annual inspection

The Woodland Ferry will be out of service for several days beginning Sept. 28 for annual U.S. Coast Guard inspection. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

WOODLAND — The Woodland Ferry that links Seaford and Laurel will be closed next week for annual U.S. Coast Guard inspection, Delaware’s Department of Transportation announced.

The ferry, named the Tina Fallon in tribute to the long-serving Seaford-area 39th District representative who died in 2011, provides vehicle and pedestrian service across the Nanticoke River. It will be out of service from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Oct. 2, pending weather.

Ferry service will resume at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

The inspection ensures compliance with U.S. Coast Guard regulations and safe operation of the vessel.

Capable of carrying up to six cars, the 65-foot Tina Fallon has a history of setbacks that have sidelined it for short and extended periods.

In November 2018, service ceased so the vessel could get its five-year maintenance and Coast Guard inspection in Baltimore. After getting it back from the Coast Guard, DelDOT found that more maintenance work was necessary. It did not return to action until late August 2019.

The Woodland Ferry transports vehicle and foot passengers between Seaford and Laurel. Traffic from nearby Bethel, Blades and even Galesville, Maryland use the ferry as well.