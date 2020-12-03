Wreaths Across America convoy stop in Delaware



MIDDLETOWN — As the Wreaths Across America heads to Arlington National Cemetery, the Convoy plans to stop at the Town of Whitehall this month.

The Convoy will arrive at 801 Mapleton Ave., Middletown, at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Delaware Division of Public Health has also limited the number of participants for outdoor gatherings to just 50 individuals. Officials are seeking a waiver to allow more than 50 individuals. Should the request be denied the WAA Whitehall Ceremony will need to be canceled and all will be notified.