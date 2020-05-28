YMCA of Delaware hunger relief efforts to continue

The YMCA of Delaware will continue to distribute food at multiple locations across the state and will serve as pickup sites for the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program.

To date, the YMCA has distributed more than 125,000 meals to community members in need. For more information, visit www.ymcade.org/food-distribution/.

Community members will be able to pick up boxes of pre-packaged non-refrigerated/non-perishable food staples each Friday at the locations listed below. This is open to the community and registration is not required. Quantities are limited. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Food distribution will occur every Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., or until supplies are depleted, at the following locations: Brandywine YMCA (3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington), Western YMCA (2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark), Bear-Glasgow YMCA (351 George Williams Way) Central YMCA (501 West Eleventh Street, Wilmington), Dover YMCA (1137 South State Street), Sussex YMCA (20080 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach) and Middletown YMCA (404 N. Cass Street, Middletown).

The YMCA of Delaware is accepting donations to help meet the needs of the community. To make a charitable contribution to the Emergency Relief Fund, visit donate.ymcade.org/COVID19.