YMCA of Delaware receives $100K grant



WILMINGTON – The YMCA of Delaware was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware’s BluePrints for the Community fund to help support the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program.

Classes are offered at all seven YMCA locations throughout the state at no cost to cancer survivors. The YMCA said funding from the Highmark grant will allow it to increase program capacity for in-person programming and develop a sustainable virtual delivery method for immune-suppressed or compromised participants.

The LIVESTRONG program supported 229 cancer survivors in a 12-week exercise program in 2019, which the YMCA said was at no cost to the community.