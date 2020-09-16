YMCA opens more programs



WILMINGTON — The YMCA of Delaware is now open for select family and youth programs, including swim lessons, youth sports clinics, dance, family fun nights and parents’ night out.

Additionally, the YMCA has opened several saunas, expanded hours at select locations and is offering new kids clubs and youth fitness options. Registration is now open for all fall programming.

The YMCA follows state guidelines to keep visitors and staff safe from coronavirus, such as smaller group sizes, updated drop-off and check-in procedures, health and temperature screenings and increased cleanings.

Additionally, the YMCA is offering Learning Support Centers to assist children with their online learning. Designed to provide academic and social enrichment along with fitness activities in a safe environment with small staff-to-child ratios, the program will help students with school assignments. The centers are open to children ages 5 to 12 and will also provide full-day care from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.