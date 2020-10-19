Youth soccer association aims to rebound from storage shed fire

SEAFORD – A downstate youth soccer association is looking to rise from ashes through community support following an early-morning fire Saturday that destroyed a storage building containing most of the association’s equipment and other items.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the Western Sussex Youth Soccer Association, according to Diana Dixon, WSYSA president who established the fundraiser.

All contents were a total loss in the Oct. 17 blaze that destroyed the shed located on the grounds of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex on Virginia Avenue.

The charred remains of a fire that destroyed a shed on the grounds of the Boys & Girls of Western Sussex used by the Western Sussex Youth Soccer Association for storage of equipment and other items.

“We lost everything we had except for the goals on the fields and the equipment the coaches had out,” said Ms. Dixon.

Sunday, Ms. Dixon was compiling a list for insurance purposes. “We are waiting to see what the Boys and Girls Club insurance company says,” she said.

Lost in the fire were two refrigerators, a chest freezer, gas grill, golf cart, air compressor, field lining equipment as well as many other items, Ms. Dixon said.

“We are devastated but we will rebuild and prevail with the support of our soccer family and community. Any help is appreciated,” said Ms. Dixon.

The GoFundMe site – https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-wsysa-rebuild? – can also be found on the WSYSA Facebook page. A $5,000 fundraising goal has been established.

The WSYSA is also accepting donations by mail at: WSYSA at PO Box 1762 Seaford, DE 19973, Ms. Dixon said.

According to Ms. Dixon, the WSYSA uses the shed and property that belongs to Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club in exchange for keeping up their grounds.

The WSYSA has multiple practice facilities throughout Sussex County and “are normally 350-400 kids strong, although that is not the case this season due to COVD-19 restrictions,” Ms. Dixon said.

The fire was reported by workers at the nearby FedEx facility on Venture Drive around 1:23 a.m. Oct. 17, according to Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The fire is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to SVFD.