Youth sports tournaments can resume Saturday, personal care services can increase occupancy Monday

Youth sports can resume tournaments and personal care services can expand to 60% capacity, as Gov. John Carney signed the 22nd modification to his State of Emergency Order on Friday.

This latest modification comes after Delaware entered Phase Two of its reopening, from the shutdown imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, on Monday.

Tournaments can begin at 8 a.m. Saturday provided the organizers receive approval of their plan from the Division of Public Health

Tournament-specific plans must include a method to collect contact information for all players, staff, coaches, officials and spectators, as well as team rosters and game schedules, in order to track the spread of COVID-19 in the event of an outbreak.

“We want Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the summer. But everyone should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still active in Delaware,” said Gov. Carney in a press release. “Our goal is to limit community spread of the virus to protect lives, and Delaware’s hard-fought progress against this disease. Please wear a face covering. Stay at least six feet away from others outside your household. Wash your hands frequently. This is a deadly disease – especially for our most vulnerable – and that’s the best way to reduce our risk. Stay vigilant.”

Tournaments may not resume for the following sports, which are considered high risk: football, wrestling, rugby and hockey (ice and roller). Basketball tournaments may only be played outside.

Personal care services, such as tattoo parlors, barber shops, nail salons, massage offices, etc, can expand to 60% of stated fire code capacity effective on Monday at 8 a.m.