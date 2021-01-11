Zwaanendael Museum seeks plastic recyclables



LEWES — The Zwaanendael Museum, located at 102 Kings Highway in Lewes, is currently seeking donations of plastic bottles and bags that will be used to offset the purchase price of a recycled plastic bench that will be placed outside the front entrance of the museum.

Receptacles for collecting the materials, one for plastic bottles and another for plastic bags, have been placed in the same location where the bench will eventually be located. People interested in helping the museum need only place their plastic items in the respective receptacle now through March 2021.

The museum plans to “unveil” its new bench on Earth Day, April 22. For additional information about the project, contact the museum via email at zmuseum@delaware.gov or call 645-1148.