Commentary: Long Neck traffic concerns being addressed

As state representative, traffic safety concerns along several roadways in the Long Neck area are among some of the issues that I am often contacted about to seek my assistance.

I appreciate local residents’ continued advocacy on this important issue, as the safety on Route 5 (Indian Mission Road) and adjoining intersections remains a top priority of mine.

Ruth Briggs King

Especially over the past couple of years, I have been steadfast in my efforts to work with DelDOT to ensure that safety improvements continue to be made on Indian Mission Road, as well as along Zoar Road, Harmons Hill Road, and Mount Joy Road, which are typically heavily traveled roadways that seem to attract high speed driving.

This past summer, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and I held a special public meeting in Long Neck to allow local citizens to engage with DelDOT safety officials and planners, Delaware State Police and emergency responders to share their concerns and to discuss possible solutions.

As a result of that meeting, plans were made and progress began. Unfortunately, though, to many, the improvements are not being completed fast enough. Additionally, new development in the area, resulting in increased traffic along these roads, has added more challenges to the mix.

As the concerns continue to be raised by area residents about the traffic safety, I reached out again just in the past month to DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan, imploring her to go “beyond the crash data and look at the near misses” along these roadways.

As I have stated countless times to Secretary Cohan and her staff, local citizens are using these roads every day and their first-hand experience is critical in the decision-making process.

Secretary Cohan has promised to revisit this issue and related traffic concerns, as well as provide solutions to legislators by February 2020. True to her word, she has drafted a memo that I am sharing with local residents to confirm that her department is examining these specific Long Neck roadways and will be prepared in the next several weeks to make recommendations on possible additional improvements.

I also remain committed to seeing this through for local residents, continuing to diligently address these traffic safety concerns with DelDOT and local law enforcement.

State Representative Ruth Briggs King, a Republican, represents the 37th District, comprised of Georgetown and Long Neck.