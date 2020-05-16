Commentary: A challenge and question for Sen. Coons

By Joe Schell
On Oct. 23, 2018, I issued to you an open challenge about your position of guilty until proven innocent concerning allegations made against now-Justice Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
This came about as a result of charge of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford. This charge was never proven but you stated your position against him and said he must prove his innocence.
My challenge to you was for you to let the citizens of Delaware know your position concerning “guilty until proven innocent” versus “innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
You never accepted my challenge, but I did receive a letter from your office but not one word in that letter mentioned the primary subject of your “guilty until proven innocent” statement. That letter only talked about how you insisted and wanted the FBI to investigate the charges and then when it did, how dissatisfied you were with the results. It also went to the emotional side by stating how stressful and difficult it was for all parties involved.
Well now you have another opportunity to again tell the citizens of Delaware if you still hold to the position you openly stated during the confirmation hearings for Justice Kavanaugh. Tara Reade has alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her years ago.
So I ask if you still maintain as you did before, and that Mr. Biden is guilty until he proves his innocence? I urge you to reply to every Delaware citizen by placing your reply in this publication.
Do you change your position based on the political party the accused is a member of? Or as it seems to be the position of most liberals do you simply keep quiet and pretend it never happened and hope it will go away?
Because you chose not to accept my challenge before, I will not hold my breath waiting for you reply to my challenge this time.
But I maintain that if you are concerned at all for the United States Constitution, the American judicial system, woman in general, and the people of Delaware, the very least you could do is let them know how you stand on this very important issue.
So, Sen. Coons, is it guilty until proven innocent, or is it innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt?
Joe Schell lives in Dover.
Commentary: A challenge and question for Sen. Coons
By Joe Schell
On Oct. 23, 2018, I issued to you an open challenge about your position of guilty until proven innocent concerning allegations made against now-Justice Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
This came about as a result of charge of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford. This charge was never proven but you stated your position against him and said he must prove his innocence.
My challenge to you was for you to let the citizens of Delaware know your position concerning “guilty until proven innocent” versus “innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
You never accepted my challenge, but I did receive a letter from your office but not one word in that letter mentioned the primary subject of your “guilty until proven innocent” statement. That letter only talked about how you insisted and wanted the FBI to investigate the charges and then when it did, how dissatisfied you were with the results. It also went to the emotional side by stating how stressful and difficult it was for all parties involved.
Well now you have another opportunity to again tell the citizens of Delaware if you still hold to the position you openly stated during the confirmation hearings for Justice Kavanaugh. Tara Reade has alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her years ago.
So I ask if you still maintain as you did before, and that Mr. Biden is guilty until he proves his innocence? I urge you to reply to every Delaware citizen by placing your reply in this publication.
Do you change your position based on the political party the accused is a member of? Or as it seems to be the position of most liberals do you simply keep quiet and pretend it never happened and hope it will go away?
Because you chose not to accept my challenge before, I will not hold my breath waiting for you reply to my challenge this time.
But I maintain that if you are concerned at all for the United States Constitution, the American judicial system, woman in general, and the people of Delaware, the very least you could do is let them know how you stand on this very important issue.
So, Sen. Coons, is it guilty until proven innocent, or is it innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt?
Joe Schell lives in Dover.
The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.
Related