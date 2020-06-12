Commentary: Cape Henlopen School District seeks constructive conversation on equality

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letter was sent to Cape Henlopen School District staff, families and community.
By Bob Fulton
Like many of you, I watched the senseless death of George Floyd two weeks ago and the subsequent frustration and anger boil over into peaceful protests and violence across the country.
Events like this are a stark reminder of the importance of education in our society and our responsibility as educators, parents and community members to have real conversations with each other and raise awareness for our staff and community on topics such as diversity, social justice, cultural/racial biases and equity.
Our children are looking to us, as parents and educators, for guidance and leadership during these trying times. What we do and how we respond with actions and words will be what is most important and what will create the biggest impact on molding their attitudes, actions, values and beliefs.
Our district promise and mission are what we strive to become, and in reading them again today, I am reminded of their importance for each of our 7,000 students amd staff.
Our promise: Excellence, equity and responsiveness: every student, every classroom, every day.
Our mission: The Cape Henlopen School District celebrates the diversity of our students, staff and community. We cultivate compassionate and innovative thinkers by providing every student with a welcoming, safe, equitable school community that is affirming and inclusive. Cape Henlopen engages and challenges all students by providing a responsive educational experience to prepare for postsecondary education and/or career opportunities.
We believe that education is a place where we can make the biggest difference in the world. We don’t have all the answers, but we are prepared and committed to search for them with the help and support of each and every member of our staff and our loving and caring Cape community.
We promise that the Cape Henlopen School District will continue to engage with our community and constructively talk about important societal issues, such as diversity, inclusion, social justice and the biases each of us bring to the table as educators and citizens.
I am proud of the work we have done as a district in the area of diversity, equity and awareness of the unique challenges of each and every student, but like everything we do – and like society – we know that we have a long way to go.
Bob Fulton is Superintendent of Cape Henlopen School District.
