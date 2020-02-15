Commentary: Everyone can be a philanthropist on Day of Giving

By Chris Grundner, Thère du Pont and Todd Veale
We’d like to paint a picture, a small glimpse really, of what our world might look like without nonprofits.
Nobody to help you find shelter after a hurricane or fire destroys your house. No one to talk to or to guide you when you or a loved one is diagnosed with cancer or another life-threatening disease. No safe haven for kids escaping the streets after school.
There certainly are many more examples, but, in part, this would be a world without nonprofits. It is unpleasant to think about, but it serves as a grim reminder how much we need nonprofit organizations.
If you haven’t had to rely on these services, though, you may think nonprofits do great work, but they have nothing to do with you. This could not be further from the truth. Nonprofits are around more than when the unthinkable happens. In fact, you’ve probably benefited from many of them in your lifetime.
The Scout troop program you participated in as a kid — a nonprofit organization.
The animal shelter you adopted from — a nonprofit organization.
The museum you visited last weekend — a nonprofit organization.
The leadership development program you or your friends participated in — a nonprofit organization.
Nonprofits shape our daily lives without us even realizing it. It is time to give back. You don’t have to be rich or a large foundation or corporation to make a difference. Nonprofits need everyday people like you and me to give $5… $15… $50… or $250. Philanthropists come in all shapes and sizes.
Nonprofits will tell you every dollar counts. Your individual donation may not feel like much, but more people making smaller donations is actually the wave of the future of philanthropy in Delaware, and the future starts now.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist. For those 24 hours, more than 200 nonprofits will be raising money through Do More 24 Delaware, and they need you to get online and donate.
Your personal budget may be small, but don’t let it keep you from becoming an individual philanthropist. Skip that expensive cup of coffee for a few days. Visit www.DoMore24Delaware.org on March 5–6 and start a culture of philanthropy in your life!
Chris Grundner is president and CEO of the Welfare Foundation, Thère du Pont is president of the Longwood Foundation, and Todd Veale is executive director of The Laffey-McHugh Foundation.
Commentary: Everyone can be a philanthropist on Day of Giving
By Chris Grundner, Thère du Pont and Todd Veale
We’d like to paint a picture, a small glimpse really, of what our world might look like without nonprofits.
Nobody to help you find shelter after a hurricane or fire destroys your house. No one to talk to or to guide you when you or a loved one is diagnosed with cancer or another life-threatening disease. No safe haven for kids escaping the streets after school.
There certainly are many more examples, but, in part, this would be a world without nonprofits. It is unpleasant to think about, but it serves as a grim reminder how much we need nonprofit organizations.
If you haven’t had to rely on these services, though, you may think nonprofits do great work, but they have nothing to do with you. This could not be further from the truth. Nonprofits are around more than when the unthinkable happens. In fact, you’ve probably benefited from many of them in your lifetime.
The Scout troop program you participated in as a kid — a nonprofit organization.
The animal shelter you adopted from — a nonprofit organization.
The museum you visited last weekend — a nonprofit organization.
The leadership development program you or your friends participated in — a nonprofit organization.
Nonprofits shape our daily lives without us even realizing it. It is time to give back. You don’t have to be rich or a large foundation or corporation to make a difference. Nonprofits need everyday people like you and me to give $5… $15… $50… or $250. Philanthropists come in all shapes and sizes.
Nonprofits will tell you every dollar counts. Your individual donation may not feel like much, but more people making smaller donations is actually the wave of the future of philanthropy in Delaware, and the future starts now.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist. For those 24 hours, more than 200 nonprofits will be raising money through Do More 24 Delaware, and they need you to get online and donate.
Your personal budget may be small, but don’t let it keep you from becoming an individual philanthropist. Skip that expensive cup of coffee for a few days. Visit www.DoMore24Delaware.org on March 5–6 and start a culture of philanthropy in your life!
Chris Grundner is president and CEO of the Welfare Foundation, Thère du Pont is president of the Longwood Foundation, and Todd Veale is executive director of The Laffey-McHugh Foundation.
The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.
Related