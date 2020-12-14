Cities and states across our country, including here in Delaware, are taking necessary precautions, locking down and ordering people to quarantine as COVID-19 numbers rise. In Delaware, we have already lost more than 803 people to the virus, but there is another crisis taking lives in our community that is made even worse by the pandemic — addiction.
Commentary: Groups address addiction during hard holiday season
By Marcia Lee Taylor and Will Castleberry
Cities and states across our country, including here in Delaware, are taking necessary precautions, locking down and ordering people to quarantine as COVID-19 numbers rise. In Delaware, we have already lost more than 803 people to the virus, but there is another crisis taking lives in our community that is made even worse by the pandemic — addiction.
The number of Delawareans who have died from suspected overdoses in 2020 is 316, and these numbers are expected to rise as people struggling with addiction face challenges of isolation and loss of connection to normalcy, friends, family and even their livelihoods leading into the holiday season.
To help address this crisis, Partnership to End Addiction, a national nonprofit that engages and helps families impacted by addiction, with support from Facebook, is using technology to connect families and communities in the Delaware area with the support and information they need to take vital first steps toward recovery. Partnership to End Addiction is able to help families impacted by addiction to identify quality treatment resources in their community. And through crisis support over Facebook Messenger, Facebook connects people to support from the partnership’s trained and caring bilingual addiction specialists. The support is free and confidential and helps parents and caregivers find answers for themselves and their child.
The addiction epidemic in Delaware has been going on for far too many years, which is why local communities need help and support to stop the stigma that holds so many people back from getting help. Last holiday, we focused on helping break down the stigma of addiction with the Stop Opioid Silence public awareness campaign that reached 70 million people via Facebook and Instagram. This year, our focus is on connecting people to the information they need to get help with the Start with Connection campaign. The isolation of COVID-19, coupled with the holidays, makes connecting using Facebook and Instagram even more important.
This holiday season, we encourage everyone to reach out to those who are alone. We know asking for help is a critical step in overcoming addiction. This is the heart of Partnership to End Addiction’s work, connecting people struggling with addiction to personalized support. That is why we are working closely with Facebook to connect people with the help they need, wherever they are.
As we prepare to celebrate the holiday season, Delaware residents can connect with those who need our support and encouragement. Visit www.drugfree.org/get-support-now to learn more or get help.
Marcia Lee Taylor is chief external and government relations officer at Partnership to End Addiction. Will Castleberry is the vice president of US state policy and community engagement at Facebook.
