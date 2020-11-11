Commentary: How much do you know about the Electoral College?
Nov 10th, 2020 ·
By Tristiaña Hinton
- Let’s start easy: What role does the Electoral College play?
- Educates voters on how the election process works.
- Produces experts on the Constitution.
- Decides who will be the president and vice president.
- Creates the citizenship exam.
- When does the Electoral College meet?
- November.
- December.
- January.
- None of the above.
- How many electors are there?
- 538.
- 539.
- 540.
- 541.
- Which location has fewer than three electoral votes?
- Vermont.
- Delaware.
- Wyoming.
- Washington, D.C.
- None of the above.
- Of the 50 states and D.C., how many have a winner-take-all electoral vote process?
- 47.
- 48.
- 49.
- 50.
- What is a faithless elector?
- An elector who is an atheist.
- An elector who casts his/her vote by mail.
- An elector who votes differently from the state’s popular vote.
- An elector who votes by proxy.
- How many states legally require electors to be faithful?
- 8.
- 16.
- 24.
- 32.
- How many electoral votes are needed to become president?
- 195.
- 260.
- 245.
- None of the above.
- Which election was closest in the Electoral College?
- 1876 (Rutherford Hayes defeated Samuel Tilden).
- 1960 (John F. Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon).
- 2000 (George W. Bush defeated Al Gore).
- 2016 (Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton).
- In how many presidential elections did the winner lose the popular vote?
- None.
- 4.
- 5.
- 8.
Tristiaña Hinton is audience development editor at The Fulcrum. This quiz was first published by The Fulcrum at thefulcrum.us/how-much-do-you-know-about-the-electoral-college and is used here by permission.
Answers:
- Decides who will be the president and vice president.
- December.
- 538.
- None of the above.
- 49.
- An elector who votes differently from the state’s popular vote.
- 32.
- None of the above.
- 1876 (Rutherford Hayes defeated Samuel Tilden).
- 5.
