Commentary: Movie offers a chance to heal from your story

It was January 2020 when I was first introduced to Nick Kelso, impact producer of “Is Your Story Making You Sick?” I knew instantly that this documentary needed to be brought to our organization and our community. The plans we started to shape were quickly paused by COVID-19. It wasn’t until midsummer that we were able to resume the conversation.
As the virus persisted and challenges ensued, it became quite clear that, despite the ever-evolving landscape of COVID-19, we needed to push forward with our plans. So we embraced a virtual format.
COVID-19and everything it involves may be creating a higher level of stress and triggering past traumas. How we manage our life’s stressors can impact how we manage our daily habits and day-to-day interactions.
Stress is a reaction to a change or a challenge. In the short term, stress can be helpful. It makes you more alert and gives you energy to get things done. In the long term, stress can have a negative impact on your health and lead to chronic illness. The timing of this film screening is even more relevant now given the additional stressors all of us are facing every day.
So here we are, excited to share the PBS film, “Is Your Story Making You Sick?” The film shows the link between our stories and our health and well-being, highlighting how we can rewrite the stories we tell ourselves. The film intimately reveals individuals living with addiction, trauma, depression and anxiety, using integrative modalities to change their stories and transcend their pain.
The film is broadcasting nationally on PBS, thanks to support from Beebe Healthcare.
As a special offer from Beebe to our community, we invite you to watch the full 90-minute film from Dec. 5-12 and also RSVP to attend the live virtual Q&A on Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m., featuring:
• Frances Causey, director of “Is Your Story Making You Sick?” and an Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker.
• David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, who assumed the role of Beebe Healthcare president and CEO on March 17.
• Catrina Stiller, LPCMH, NCC, RYT-200, a licensed mental health professional and founder of HealTree.
• Dr. Julius Mullen Sr., Ed.D, NCC, LPCMH, is the chief clinical officer for Children & Families First of Delaware, where he leads a team of program managers representing a number of professional disciplines, including behavioral health, education, child welfare and community advocacy.
• Natasha Mullen is a licensed professional counselor, licensed master social worker and approved clinical supervisor. Her expertise includes trauma, attachment, anxiety and depression with children, adolescents and families within various settings.
This offering is made possible thanks to donor support to Beebe Medical Foundation and the Population Health Team, with the guidance of the Trauma-Informed Committee.Kim Blanch, RN, is the community services manager at Beebe Population Health and works with her team to provide preventive health care for the community. More information on the movie and the virtual event can be found at story.movie/beebe
Commentary: Movie offers a chance to heal from your story
By Kim Blanch
