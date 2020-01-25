Commentary: Moving away from the ‘deadly legacy’ of Roe vs. Wade

On Nov. 28, a bit of news captured my attention. It has become federal law that any human causing injury or harm to any animal or any species of animals would be guilty of committing a federal crime punishable by fines, jail time or even prison terms of up to seven years — with the exception of course of unborn or abortion survivors of the human species.
Along with cows, horses, apes, whales, etc, we are members of the animal species of mammals. Just another example of the far left’s rules and laws that make no sense at all.
On Nov. 29, The House Oversight and Reform Committee of the U.S. Congress held a committee meeting chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) to discuss the policies of some states restricting the access to women’s health care and abortion focusing mainly on the state of Missouri.
Five witnesses were sworn in to give testimony, four of which were pro-choice advocates and one was an advocate of the pro-life side of the controversy. The committee was made up what seemed to be an equal number of Democrat and Republican U.S. representatives.
It was a four-hour travesty of justice in which the pro-choice advocates and Democratic Reps. were allowed all the time they needed to testify and respond to questions and the lone pro-life witness and Republican Reps were curtailed at every opportunity.
Many times, when asked about the age of viability of a baby in the womb or the procedures for third trimester abortions, Dr. Colleen McNicholas an OB/GYN and chief medical officer of the largest abortion clinic in Missouri, refused to answer. She did however admit to doing over 3,000 abortions in her practice and that over 50,000 women come to her clinic yearly.
She did not answer when asked if poor women with no money were able to obtain her services and when asked about the LGBTQ communities’ ability to obtain abortions, she stated that she was a member of that community, having a wife and child of her own and certainly would not discriminate against that community.
What made me the angriest as I watched that debacle was the absolute division between the Democrats and Republican representatives being evenly divided as pro-life and pro-choice. Every Democrat was pro-choice and every Republican was pro-life. In the commentary of State Sen. Bryant Richardson printed in the DSN on July 18, 2019 he recounted his address in the Senate Chamber of the Delaware Legislature where he too was limited to only 30 seconds to sum up his opinions on Senate Bills 19 (the Women’s Ultrasound Right to know Act and “SB21 which would end the horrific practice of killing a child close to viability through dismemberment or poisoning.) while two hours of testimony much of it coming from Planned Parenthood was allowed to be heard.
A bill, A.1071/ S.2071, has been introduced in the state legislature of New York, which removes existing prohibitions on surrogacy contracts in New York. The Empire State is one of the few remaining states in the country not to have legislation on surrogacy.
Under the legislation, embryos created in a laboratory through in vitro fertilization (IVF), using sperm and eggs that may or may not be from the legal parents, can be transferred to the uterus of a woman who, having agreed to be a surrogate mother, is contractually obligated to bear the child and give the baby back to the legal parents. In addition, the legislation explicitly denies any and all rights to babies in utero, stating that they may not be viewed as a child’ under the laws of New York, with the presumption that they must instead be viewed as manufactured products or disposable goods.
According to NRLC’s web page “a new analysis published by the National Right to Life Committee indicated there have been an estimated 60,069,971 abortions since the Supreme Court handed down its 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision allowing virtually unlimited abortions. “Sixty million unborn children have died as a result of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions,” said Carol Tobias, National Right to Life president.
“However, through the right-to-life movement’s determination to protect mothers and their children, we continue to see evidence that our efforts to educate America about the unborn child’s humanity, and our efforts to enact protective pro-life legislation, are having a tremendous impact in moving our nation away from Roe’s and Doe’s deadly legacy.”
In the document, “Abortion Statistics: United States Data and Trends,” NRLC education director Dr. Randall K. O’Bannon provides the figures based on data from both the Centers for Disease Control and the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, a former Planned Parenthood research arm.
Guttmacher receives numbers directly from abortion centers themselves and is the prime source for more current figures because the Centers for Disease Control has never tabulated accurate numbers of abortions. The CDC relies on figures from state health departments, some of which rely on voluntary reporting and it hasn’t had data from some states such as California and New Hampshire for more than a decade.
“Because of these different methods of data collection, GI has consistently obtained higher counts than the CDC. CDC researchers have admitted it probably undercounts the total number of abortions because reporting laws vary from state to state and some abortionists probably do not report or under-report the abortions they perform,” O’Bannon explains.
While studying to become a registered nurse in 1992 I witnessed a baby who had survived an abortion. His skin was so translucent that I could see his veins. His chest was heaving trying to get air into his tiny lungs. He was laying on a cold metal table with no blankets to warm his poor little body.
I was frozen to the floor; I couldn’t move and couldn’t believe what I was witnessing. How many times I have wished over the years when thinking about him that I would have picked him up and cradled him in my arms, letting him feel some warmth of human kindness. I regret it to this day. He would be 28 years old now and who knows what wonderful things he might have been able to accomplish.
In my prayers one day I asked God ‘why don’t they see these babies as children, in my soul I heard “Because they just don’t want to.”
Rosemarie Pritchett is a resident of Felton.
