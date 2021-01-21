If the COVID-19 pandemic has proven anything, it’s that we can’t adequately combat the literacy crisis in America without addressing digital literacy.
Commentary: Pandemic brings home interconnectedness of reading, digital literacy
By Cynthia E. Shermeyer
