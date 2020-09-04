Commentary: We are in dire need of generosity in turbulent 2020

By Matthew Hesterman
Divisiveness, dissatisfaction and doubt of an improved future are some of the common experiences during the turbulent year of 2020.
While it goes without saying, these times have encompassed some of the lowest points that our contemporary society has ever encountered. I do not need to list the many occurrences that have consistently challenged the morale of our country and the world. The many punches that have landed our way make it feel as if individual citizens have no control of bettering this universal situation. However, this could not be further from the truth.
On a recent Sunday at a United Church experience in Dover, I was enlightened with a sense of well-being for Delaware’s future (along with my future) amidst these trying times. Pastor Kenneth Wagner eloquently spoke about how knowing God, finding freedom, discovering purpose and making a difference can attribute to a better future tomorrow. No matter your religious belief, we all can alter our mindset to achieve a much-needed positive influence for ourselves and our family, friends and fellow Delawareans.
Instead of being deterred by current affairs, I look forward to practicing generosity as an antidote to the fog of hopelessness that we seem to be walking through. If every person reading this was to commit one daily act of kindness for any one person they choose, our state could experience a revival of hope. Experiencing the compassion of a family member, friend or even a stranger carries enormous power, especially during 2020.
These acts of kindness do not have to be large; buying a cup of coffee or completing yardwork for a neighbor are potential examples.
Furthermore, I am requesting that every member of the Delaware Legislature lead by example and participate in a daily act of generosity. Each state senator and representative has already received an email regarding this initiative. While current politics are just the next example of hostility in everyday life, I know our state can rise above this stigma and unify around goodwill. Now is a better time than any.
The intent behind these actions provides love and a sense of positivity for the recipient. I wholeheartedly believe that feeling is contagious … and we could use this type of contagion right now.
Matthew Hesterman lives in Rehoboth Beach.
