Commentary: What is Black Lives Matter?
By Frank Daniels
If you listen to and watch the fawning, Joe Biden, mainstream media describe Black Lives Matter, you get a feeling that the organization represents a peaceful movement whose sole purpose is to improve the lives of Black people. Through that lens, the media has been able to distort and hide the true meaning of BLM from the American public. However, when you peel back the onion, the true philosophy and mission of BLM is frighteningly clear — Marxism and anarchy. Every life on this Earth matters.
Started by three women after the death of Trayvon Martin, it is an organization founded on the principles of the infamous cop-killer Assata Shakur, i.e., Joanne Chesimard, who shot and killed a New Jersey state trooper in 1973. After her conviction in 1977, she quickly escaped from prison and has been a fugitive in Cuba ever since. BLM glorifies Shakur as a heroine and uses her writings and materials during training sessions.
Patrisse Khan-Cullors, one of the group’s founders, admits that the group is led by trained Marxists, who have the ultimate goal of ousting President Donald Trump from office. Khan-Cullors and Alicia Garza, another founder, are trained organizers. “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on ideological theories.” Khan-Cullors also states that President Trump is not fit for office and that BLM will continue to push Vice President Joe Biden to support all their policies. However, BLM’s No. 1 goal, and I believe by any means necessary, is to get Trump out.
BLM has sold the idea of Black lives matter as a slogan. Under the banner of that slogan and based on research by Breitbart, they have been able to amass a war chest of well over $130 million from organizations like the Democracy Alliance, the Center for Popular Democracy and the Ford Foundation. BLM has also received in excess of $30 million from George Soros, given through the Open Society Foundation (previously called the Open Society Institute).
It is widely believed that BLM has contributed to the Democratic National Committee through an organization called ActBlue. That accusation is denied; however, BLM founders are adamantly opposed to transparency and will not allow an outside audit of their books. At its recent summer meeting in Minneapolis, the DNC passed the following resolution in solidarity with the movement: “The DNC joins with Americans across the country in affirming ‘Black lives matter’ and the ‘say her name’ efforts to make visible the pain of our fellow and sister Americans as they condemn extrajudicial killings of unarmed African American men, women and children.” BLM later rejected it. Probably not radical enough!
The founders of BLM are also out to destroy the concept of a nuclear family, stressing that the only parent needed is the mother. In the organization’s “What We Believe” page, it asserts that this goal can only be achieved through the disruption of the “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” and “by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.” The word “fathers” is excluded, replaced by the gender-neutral “parents,” despite already naming “mothers” as pillars of the family.
The current movement to defund the police is strongly supported and backed by BLM. To see how implanted the BLM movement is in the Democratic Party, notice that when Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York speaks, his podium has the sign, “Black Lives Matter,” below his microphone. To further understand the underlying beliefs of BLM, YahNe Ndgo, the leader in Philadelphia, is calling for a five-year plan to dissolve the police. As I remember from learning real history, Joseph Stalin and company used five-year plans.
If Black lives truly mattered to BLM supporters, where is the outrage at the murder of the two Black men in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone in Seattle, the murder of a 1-year-old in Brooklyn, New York, and the countless number of other Black deaths since the death of George Floyd? BLM and its supporters used the death of George Floyd as a springboard to set this nation on fire. My guess is that within 24 hours of Mr. Floyd being put in the ground, he was a forgotten man. The city of Portland, Oregon, is currently in the midst of a truly dangerous situation, but the Democrat mayor and Democrat governor blame the federal police for being the catalyst of the riots for the past 50 days and want them out.
This nation is truly at a crossroads. One road leads to law and order, economic growth and the continuation of that wonderful experiment started 244 years ago. The other leads to lawlessness and the destruction of that 244-year experiment. Nov. 3 will be the turning point for this nation.
A vote for Donald Trump continues that glorious experiment and solidifies the true meaning of 1776. A vote for Joe Biden, Chris Coons, Lisa Blunt Rochester, John Carney, and representatives like Sean Lynn ensures the destruction of that experiment and makes 1619 the real beginning of our nation.
For those of you who would disagree with this article, ask the above named individuals direct questions about BLM, the DNC’s endorsement, if they agree with the underlying basis of the 1619 New York Times article, and why none of them have spoken out against defunding the police.
The choice is ours.
Frank Daniels lives in Dover and is a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel.
