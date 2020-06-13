The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Letter to the Editor form.
Letter to the Editor: ‘Contact tracing’ for everything
Dr. Jennifer Horney said this in her commentary “Although public health agencies are endowed with extensive legal authorities, particularly during a public health emergency, successful intervention to ensure that outbreaks of communicable diseases are adequately addressed relies on the cooperation of the public.” (“Epidemiologists and contact tracers are disease detectives,” June 3)
In other words, if you don’t do what we ask you to do, we will force you to do so by socialist interpretation of the law, and if we can do this for COVID-19, we can do “contact tracing” for anything.
Fred Allen Bass
Dover
