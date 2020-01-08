Letter to the Editor: Americans first

My God, what has happened to our country? You cannot sit down to watch the news without hearing about the Dems trying to rip our country apart.

During my military career, I had commanders that I did not particularly care for but that did not stop me for working with them and trying to do what was best for the Air Force. Why these politicians are not working together to do what is best for the USA is behind my comprehension.

Things that some of our political leaders are doing is based on hate, dislike for our president and sour grapes because they didn’t win the election.

Bills in Congress are not being voted on because Pelosi doesn’t want to give Trump credit for anything. When are a lot of people in this country going to be Americans first? Why do so many act based on party affiliation, race etc. Why can’t we just be Americans first?

Andy Andrew

Frederica