Letter to the Editor: Keep Delaware the way it is

I read Barbara A. Dailey’s letter “Proposed store detrimental to Sussex way of life” on Dec. 23 with interest. While I am sure that she is a fine person with great intentions, to me she is just another example of an out-of-stater trying to change Delaware to suit her perceived way of life.

This gives me an opportunity to bring up something that has been on my mind of late. Over the past 10 years or so, Delaware has had a great influx of new residents from other northeastern states. The attraction, I am sure, is the lower taxes here, along with lower property costs. That’s great for retirement, right?

But I would ask these folks to think when they ask for changes in/or to Delaware. Why did you leave your last state and move here? Are you trying to make a change to Delaware to make it more like the last state you lived in?

Today, the chance of a gas station contaminating the environment is very minimal given all the federal regulations around construction and storage. New businesses in Delaware generate revenue through business taxes and also creates new employment.

Another example might be when one asks for “free” trash pickup. This will cause your individual taxes to rise to pay for such a “free” service. In the past 20 years that I have owned my intended retirement home, I have seen the property taxes go from under $1,000 to $3,600. In the past 10 years, from $1,800 to $3,600. Notice that the largest increase has been in the last 10 years?

I am more than ready to welcome any out-of-stater to become a Delaware resident. I just ask that you do not try to change Delaware into the state you just left. We don’t live in your last state for a reason. And you didn’t stay there for a reason. We like Delaware just the way it is.

Butch Dunn

Newark